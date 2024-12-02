Walmart ecommerce sales to shoot up in 2019

Walmart also unveiled a USD 20 billion share repurchase programme to replace its existing plan, announced in October 2015. The new authorization will be used over a two-year period.

The retailer will continue to focus on remodeling existing stores and incorporating digital experiences in place of building new locations.

Online transactions surged 60% during the Q2 of 2017, according to Walmart report in August.

For the fiscal year 2019, Walmart expects earnings to increase about 5% year over year, with net sales close to 3%, driven by same-store and ecommerce sales growth.

In fiscal 2019, across the US Walmart will open fewer than 15 Supercenters and fewer than 10 of its Neighborhood Markets.