Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica joins forces with Bancomer Transfer Services

The move will expand the reach of BTS’s money transfer system, which has 12,000 payment locations in Mexico, to Walmart’s 1,100 stores in the country. For recipients, it means they will be able to collect money sent from the US at even more locations.

Bancomer Transfer Services (BTS) is an affiliate of BBVA USA, which is part of the BBVA Group, a multinational financial service group that operates in more than 30 countries. BTS has provided money transfer services to Mexico since 1995 and expanded to other key Latin American markets in 2002. Today, BTS offers consumer money transfer services to 27 countries with over 40,000 payment locations.

Walmart de México y Centroamerica is a company of the retail sector that operates in six countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua.