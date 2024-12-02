Walmart opened its Q3 2016 earnings call highlighting its ecommerce business as a path for the future. Ecommerce contributed 50 basis points Q3 2016 US comparable sales – its largest contribution yet, news.fastcompany.com reports.

Those sales wont be factored in for 13 months after the deal closes, though Jet likely helped prop up Walmart.coms SKUs.

Walmart is investing in employee wages, improving store appearance, and making stores easier to navigate. Despite the growth online and off, Walmart failed to deliver on revenue in Q3 2016.

The report stated sales of USD 118.18 billion, hitting below analysts expectations of USD 118.69 billion. Earnings per share were slightly above analyst forecasts at USD 0.98 per share compared with USD 0.96 per share.