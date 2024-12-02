Walmart Canada refuses Visa cards by July 2016

A Walmart Canada representative said the retailer pays more than USD 78.27 million in credit card fees every year, theguardian.com reports. Small retailers do not know at what rate they will be billed on any given transaction.

Walmart Canada stores in Thunder Bay (Ontario province) will be the first to stop accepting Visa cards, and the change will then be rolled out “in phases” to the rest of the more than 370 Canadian Walmart stores.

The move will not affect the US stores of parent Walmart Stores.