Walmart buys Moosejaw for USD 51 mln

Walmart also bought ShoeBuy in January 2016, and Jet.com in September 2016, for USD 3 billion.

The deal is important for Walmart, as the company intends to grow its online retail category of clothing and accessories.

Teaming up with Moosejaw will allow Walmart to sell a fuller assortment of apparel, including brands like Patagonia, VFs The North Face, Marmot and others.

As is the case with Jet.com, Walmart will let Moosejaw continue to operate its website and stores as a standalone brand in terms of what customers see and still be based in Michigan. But there will be integration of the various sites for things like rates, credit card fees, and transaction processing fees.