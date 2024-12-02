Walmart adds MasterPass digital payment option

Walmart’s initiative for 2016 will see the retailer incorporate MasterPass across its mobile and online properties in a bid to upgrade the checkout process with more digital payment options.

The solution is designed to save time for consumers by eliminating the need to enter billing and delivery details for each purchase.

Consumers can set up a MasterPass account by visiting the MasterPass website or by signing up with a participating bank.

Launched in 2013, MasterPass by MasterCard is currently available in 24 countries and is accepted at 250.000 merchants globally.