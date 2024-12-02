Wallmob, Powa partner to bring tablet-based POS to European retailers

PowaPOS is a point-of-sale (POS) platform purpose built for tablet-based payments. The PowaPOS platform features a built in thermal printer, 2D QR/barcode scanner, orientation sensor, as well as the optional PowaPOS cash drawer. With its SDK, PowaPOS is a tablet-based platform that integrates with all POS software applications across all operating systems. The PowaPOS Developer Program also supports third-party payment devices, including NFC/Apple Pay devices, and PowaTag, Powa’s mobile commerce enablement app.

Wallmob POS software unifies the retail business’ existing IT systems such as ERP and ecommerce, with a cloud-based POS solution.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.

Wallmob is a Scandinavian software company that develops as well as provides consultation and implementation of cloud-based, wireless point-of-sale (POS) solutions for retail stores and businesses globally. Their product range spans a variety of platforms, from iPad to the B2B POS, self-service POS and mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) device.