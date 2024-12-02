Wallet One starts a merchant payment solution in South Africa

The payment aggregator provides a country-adapted interface, enabling local ecommerce merchants and service providers to offer their customers an increasing number of electronic and cash payment methods through a growing agents footprint across the country.

W1 Checkout enables merchants to service customers, conduct transactions, manage their online business and keep track of sales and figures, as well as customise payment rates and withdrawal instructions to suit their business requirements. It is also possible to manage multiple online stores from a single account. Merchants may launch and add W1 Checkout to their website though account registration, API integration and various prebuilt CMS modules.