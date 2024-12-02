Wallet One launches multi-currency e-wallet in Georgia

The product is available on web interface and mobile applications (both for iOS and Android). It provides a country-adapted interface, meets all requirements of the national regulations, and supports all key features of the W1 international payment system, according to the company`s press release.

Via the e-wallet, Georgian users can initiate payments at more than 350 local service providers, adjust automatic recurring payments, provide P2P money transfers to friends and family. The product supports over 100 methods of topping- up the wallet and money withdrawal. The users can also perform convert operations between Georgian lari and seven other currencies. To register an e-wallet account, users need to provide an e-mail address or mobile phone number.

According to Anna Ivanova, International Development Director at Wallet One, Georgia is one of the most attractive markets in the region. It has registered a steady increase of non-cash and internet payments, while mobile penetration has reached 120% in 2014.

Wallet One is an international electronic payments system, which offers solutions for ecommerce, including electronic wallet, payments aggregator for e-shops, acceptance of payments by various devices (terminals, payment panels, POS phones, processing). Wallet One operates in 12 countries and is actively expanding its global reach.

