Wallaby launches Google Glass app

Wallaby’s app is the first native Google Glass app to support financial decision making for users of Glass. Wallaby’s card recommendation technology uses merchant, credit card and financial data, combined with the user’s personal preferences, to optimise payment choices for users.

Pay With Wallaby for Google Glass leverages geo-location information available while wearing Glass, and based on Wallaby’s algorithms and database of credit card promotions and rewards intelligence, consumers with Pay With Wallaby installed will be able to ask Glass which credit card is the best to use at their location. After installing Pay with Wallaby app, users say ‘OK Glass, Pay With Wallaby’ to identify which of their cards they should use at a merchant.