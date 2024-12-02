Wakefern signs onto Chase Pay

These two supermarkets are part of the Wakefern cooperative. Chase Pay is a digital payment solution that allows customers with Chase Visa consumer credit and debit cards to purchase items while earning rewards and offers. Chase Pay uses token technology that makes payments secure for customers and helps minimize risk to businesses.

Wakefern is comprised of 50 member companies that individually own and operate 330 supermarkets along the East Coast. Wakefern will accept Chase Pay as a form of payment through ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket websites later in 2016. Chase Pay will be phased in 2017 at ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer store registers and through the ShopRite Mobile app.

The cooperative joins a host of merchants to accept Chase Pay, which is live on select merchant websites. Chase Pay will launch for mobile payment at participating merchant registers and a form of payment in select merchant apps later in 2016.