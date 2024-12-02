Waitrose partners Hiku for shopping solutions implementation

The Hiku devices lets users create a smart list of groceries to buy online. The device was designed by Hiku representatives Rob Katcher and Rajan Bala. Hiku has created a scanning device and shopping list iOS app which help users create a shopping list in their phone or on a piece of paper. Moreover, users can scan products that have run out or are about to.

The gadget, which can be attached to the fridge, has a voice recognition function which lets users tell the device what product they need. The product is then added to the user’s shopping list within the Hiku mobile app. The app is currently available for iOS users.

Hiku also plans to include an e-grocery shopping service to the app that will let users order all of the products which they have on their shopping list. The device is currently in its beta phase and costs USD 79.