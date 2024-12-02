Wagamama joins V.me by Visa

V.me by Visa, the digital wallet service developed by Visa Europe, offers consumers online payments opportunities, enabling them to make purchases without sharing their card details with the retailer.

UK consumers spend GBP 3,488 online with Visa every second at UK-based merchants, totalling GBP 110 billion in the year to September 2013, according to figures from Visa Europe.

In a recent report by WorldPay, providing global insight into alternative payment methods, found that by 2017, online payments via e-wallets such as V.me by Visa will equal credit and debit cards in popularity.

V.me is a digital wallet service developed by Visa Europe in 2011. The service allows consumers to complete online transactions through an internet browser on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

In recent news, Visa has launched V.me, a pan-European digital wallet service to be offered by banks and financial institutions, in Australia.