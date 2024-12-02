W3C steps up online paying integration via industry heavyweights meeting

Now, a new global standard for online payments — a sort of Amazon one-click payment system for the entire internet — is being completed by the consortium and its members.

Google, one of the authors of the standard, has recently introduced it in certain new versions of its Chrome browser. Other browser companies have said they intend to follow.

The standard will provide a uniform way for users to input their credit cards and payment systems to any web browser to purchase on the web. After the card details are entered once, they will automatically be called up as choices for all future transactions.

This will be somewhat like the existing auto-fill functions that browsers have. But with the new standard, all the data fields will be filled in invisibly.

On the security side, rather than sending along all the credit card details, the browser will generate a one-time payment token that will avoid leaving your credit card number in countless databases around the world.