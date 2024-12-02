W3C starts initiative for online payments integration

W3C calls upon all industry stakeholders (banks, credit card companies, governments, mobile network operators, payment solution providers, technology companies, retailers and content creators) to join the new Web Payments Interest Group and leverage the ability of the Web to bridge ecosystem diversity and reach users everywhere, on any device.

