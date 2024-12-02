VTEX partners Adyen to facilitate cross-border ecommerce

Through the addition of Adyen and its risk tools, sites run on VTEX can expect an even greater level of conversion rates.

This partnership will enable digital commerce businesses to grow and expand into the worldwide marketplace with the addition of integrated and centralised payment methods. In select emerging markets, VTEX leads the market with 84% of the market share.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.