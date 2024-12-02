Vpoint Card to be issued in Vietnam

The Vpoint Card is the first point card in the market which allows consumers to earn points by spending at any merchant in the Vpoint network. Moreover, the card can be used at JCBs nation-wide merchant network in Vietnam as well as JCBs international merchant network with more than 30 million locations globally.

The card works not only as an international credit card but also as a Vpoint membership card. All the cardmembers can enjoy JCB privileges such as JCB Plaza & JCB Plaza Lounge, staffed service counters for JCB cardmembers located around the world. Promotions and discounts of up to 50% will be offered at Vpoint merchants like restaurants, taxis, spas, supermarkets and travel agencies.

Currently, the Vpoint community is a fast growing network with more than 2,000 merchants such as Kichi Kichi, Saigon Tourist, VinaSun, VnTrip and Bibomart.