Volkswagen Bank extends cooperation with Worldline

Since 1998 Worldline manages Volkswagen Banks core services for the processing of approximately 230,000 credit cards in Germany. These include transaction processing, authorizations, management of credit card accounts as well as clearing and settlement with Visa. As part of the ‘VISA Card Mobile’ project, the Volkswagen Bank assigns the service provider with the implementation of the enhanced features of the premium credit card ‘Volkswagen VISA Card Mobile’. Since the end of 2013, the Volkswagen Bank markets its contactless credit card that provides a number of services, including installment payment by SMS, the direct rebate program SMS service or a requested PIN.

Founded in 1949, Volkswagen Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. The company is responsible for the coordination of the Volkswagen Groups global financial services activities. Worldwide, Volkswagen Financial Services AG has 9,498 employees - including 5,319 in Germany alone.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a global player in the payments and transactional services industry. In 2013, Worldline’s activities within the Atos Group generated revenues of EUR 1.11 billion.

