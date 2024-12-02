Volante Technologies partners Payfessional

VolPay Foundation will help its clients in the region to meet both local and international payment flow integration requirements and adopt new or changing payment financial message standards. VolPay Channel will enable banks to on-board corporate payment flows and reduce time to revenue.

VolPay Hub will enable processing and orchestration of new payment flows and allow real time, centralised control and visibility of payments and cash management. The VolPay products enables firms to reduce payment integration project costs and timescales while increasing business agility to take advantage of new business opportunities as they arise.

Additionally, Volante’s products include access to a growing and continuously maintained library of more than 330 international and domestic message standards plugins and bidirectional and customisable transformations.