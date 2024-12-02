Volante Technologies launches VolPay Channel

VolPay Channel is a host-to-host (H2H) on-boarding and pre-processing engine that manages data imports and exports between banks, corporates and treasury departments. Banks, corporates and treasury departments continue to face challenges when integrating disparate payment message flows and dealing with the ongoing obstacles caused by changes in formats due to regulation and new clearing mechanisms. Using the ISO 20022 data dictionary as its internal model, and via model based definitions rather than coding, VolPay Channel users have access to an optimized approach to data integration, transformation, validation and pre-processing.

VolPay Channel is a thin client application that can be deployed in the private or public cloud as a hosted service, or as an in-house standalone application.

Founded in 2001, Volante Technologies is a global provider of software for the integration, validation and processing of financial messages and data. Volante serves a client base of more than 80 financial institutions and corporate enterprises operating in 26 countries around the world. Many clients use Volante to assist with multiple product implementations ranging from message transformation and integration, through to the processing and orchestration of transaction data and payments. Volante delivers and maintains a broad library of pre-built plug-ins covering over 70 international and domestic standards such as SWIFT MT and MX, FIX, FpML, EDIFACT, ISO 20022, and SEPA, as well as proprietary formats based on XML, CSV and Fixed Width.

In April 2015, Volante Technologies unveiled the launch of VolPay Foundation.