Volante Technologies, eVision to streamline online payments in North Africa

eVision chose Volante to address its clients’ needs in the payments market. Many banks in Egypt still rely on legacy systems for their payment and remittance processes; however, there is a growing need to implement payment platforms to compete with international and local banks and fintech disruptors, according to the press release.

eVision is a software solution provider in North Africa which focuses on solutions that help clients integrate payments, financial transaction dispute management, anti-money laundering and SWIFT message archiving and workflow. The VolPay Suite is designed to meet the requirements of payments transformation projects, including the cost of change in local and international financial message standards.