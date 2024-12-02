Volante Technologies chosen by Finexus to provide MT to MX message transformation in RTGS systems

Finexus and Volante’s first project in the region is a multi-year implementation at a central bank and is part of a larger, global internationalisation and modernisation process, to build and maintain Real-time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and Scripless Securities Settlement Systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

Finexus chose to work with Volante Technologies to provide the MT to MX transformations – a key component to any new RTGS infrastructure. The new system currently in implementation is anticipated to provide the central bank’s customers with a choice of message formats when accessing settlement services. Volante will assist Finexus in enabling its customers to do business without the need for end-users to change their own message standards integration to their internal or source systems.

Using Volante’s core product Volante Designer, Finexus, the central bank and future RTGS customers, will benefit from automatic documentation and access to more than 80 pre-built message maps in compliance with emerging ISO 20022 standards. Volante Designer will also enable Finexus to maintain their own individual, national standards used as part of the central bank’s settlement service, reducing dependence on third party vendors.