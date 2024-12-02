Volante supports ISO 20022 Real-Time Payment Group (RTPG) global practice guidelines

Volante has been working in the background to ensure the guidelines are supported in their library of message standards. The capability for real-time payments processing has been supported to date by a number of real-time payment systems using differing standards.

The guidelines published on the 18th April 2016 are anticipated to be expanded upon but will help deliver harmonisation and standardisation of real-time initiatives with the ultimate aim of improving interoperability as yet more real-time payment infrastructures are introduced.

Volante’s support of the RTPG messages and associated usage guidelines is designed to increase the speed and flexibility in which participants in the payments chain can integrate and test against the new formats and API`s as part of the payment processing solutions they may already have or may build, regardless of technology platform.