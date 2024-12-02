Vogogo integrates Interac Online for online payments

Interac Online is currently offered by the Bank of Montreal, RBC, Scotiabank and Canada Trust. By default, any online banking customer at these institutions is able to use it as a payment method – a figure that currently stands at around 9.5 million Canadians. When a customer chooses to pay with Interac Online, he or she is redirected to the Interac web page, and asked to select their bank. After logging in, selecting the account, and confirming the amount, the customer is returned to the retailer’s website for the confirmation page.

Vogogo anticipates the release of the Interac Online option to take place during Q4 2014 and expects to leverage the agreement for Interac acceptance as it expands throughout Europe.

Vogogo is a payment services company with integrated risk management and compliance. Vogogo designed, built and launched their web-based payment processing technology while providing knowledge in software development, payments, risk management, compliance and related financial services.