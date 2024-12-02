Vogogo gathers USD 8.5 million to bring risk management to crypto-currency industry

Vogogo provides risk management, security, compliance and payment services, enabling crypto-currency businesses to transact with traditional banks and Fiat currencies. Vogogos technology and services enable crypto-currency businesses to meet strict compliance and risk mitigation requirements of conventional banks and regulators. To date, Vogogo has processed more than USD 1 billion in US and Canadian payments.

The company hopes that the investment will help legitimise Bitcoin in the payments field. The US expansion is expected to go live in a few months and they will further expand into the EU.

