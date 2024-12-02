Vogogo completes acquisition of Vanado

The acquisition was for an aggregate deemed purchase price of approximately USD 610,000, comprised of the issuance of 227,273 common shares in the capital of the company pursuant to a share purchase agreement. The agreement also provides for certain post-closing payments of up to USD 1,000,000.

The acquisition of Vanado expands Vogogo’s US operational presence in support of servicing the US market.

Vogogo is a payment services company with integrated risk management and compliance. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched its web-based payment processing technology while growing its expertise in software development, payments, risk management, compliance and related financial services.