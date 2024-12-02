Vodafones digital wallet customers to get to withdraw cash from outlets

Customers will be able to withdraw cash from over 120,000 M-Pesa outlets across the country, according to Vodafone.

Vodafone M-Pesa invested in building a nationwide network of over 120,000 M-Pesa outlets, equivalent to the numbers of bank branches in the country, claims the company. Over 56% of these outlets are located in rural India.

More than that, according to Vodafone M-pesa, customers can use the unique cash-out feature of the app to withdraw cash from their digital wallets at their own convenience. Further, the digital wallets can be digitally loaded via credit/debit cards or net banking.

Customers need to carry an identity proof to their nearest M-Pesa outlet from where they can withdraw money, subject to availability, in line with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, according to the company.

Not too long ago, Vodafone India announced that it had become the service provider of choice for over 200 million customers in India. The company also announced that it had received an equity infusion of INR 47,700 crore from Vodafone Group in the first half of its current fiscal year.