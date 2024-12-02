Vodafone UK launches NFC payments service

The operator has been rolling out the service across Europe since it first went live in Spain in late 2013. It is also present in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Customers top up their account with a credit or debit card and make payments of up to GBP 20 (EUR 25.60) anywhere that accepts contactless payments.

For customers who do not have an NFC-enabled device, Vodafone will supply them with a tag that they can stick to the back of their smartphone, enabling them to make payments.

In recent news, Boku has partnered with O2, EE, and Vodafone in the UK, for a mobile payment e-money initiative.