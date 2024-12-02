Vodafone to launch bank card payments with Visa, Carta Worldwide

Following new agreements with Visa and Carta Worldwide, bank card payments via Vodafone Wallet will be enabled in European markets from Q2 2015 onwards.

This service, which requires a Vodafone NFC SIM, will be supported on a range of Android smartphones. To use the service, customers will have to input their bank cards to the Vodafone Wallet app, where an alias of each card is stored in the Vodafone NFC SIM; then they have to confirm ownership of the card using Verified by Visa authentication; then they are able to pay by tapping their phones against a contactless point-of-sale terminal; and finally they can check their mobile payment transaction history using their phones.

Payments are automatically debited from the selected bank cards, which are protected with a user-defined 4-digit PIN for higher value payments.

Vodafone Wallet is currently available in Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands. Customers can already add loyalty cards into the Vodafone Wallet, as well as pay with Vodafone SmartPass that was launched in partnership with Visa in 2013. This evolution of the Vodafone Wallet is part of the Vodafone m-commerce strategy designed to provide a mobile alternative to coins, banknotes and plastic cards.