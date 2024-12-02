Vodafone Spain teams Centili for mobile checkout solution

Centilis service enables online vendors to install a payment page to match their website’s look and feel when a user accesses it through a mobile browser and enables merchants to take full control of the mobile-payment experience without redirecting potential buyers to a more cumbersome checkout process.

Depending on the channel a customer uses to start the purchase, the trusted service offers WEB and WAP flows. The WEB flow consists of the users entering their phone number on the payment page. The MNO then sends an SMS with the one-time PIN to the user’s mobile phone, who then enters the PIN on the payment page.

The WAP flow is started when users tap the payment page’s “Accept” button. The purchase is immediately charged to their mobile phone bill.

Merchants can also add a fully-automated subscription management without the need to invest in extra hardware or software. It allows end-users to have continuous access to digital products and services without having to constantly renew their subscription.