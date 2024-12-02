Vodafone SmartPass launches in the Netherlands

SmartPass enables customers in the Netherlands to make contactless payments using their mobile phone. The service is set to work on any contactless payment terminal in Europe that displays the V PAY logo. Users will also be able to transfer money to each others SmartPass accounts using the service.

The Vodafone SmartPass payment service has been developed with Visa and is based on a prepaid Visa solution. For transactions under EUR 25, customers can pay by touching their mobile phone to a contactless terminal showing the V PAY logo. For transactions over EUR 25 the customer will be invited to enter a passcode to verify their purchase.

Vodafone customers with a compatible NFC-enabled handset that has been certified for the SmartPass service will be able to sign-up to SmartPass through an in-store process. Customers without a supported NFC handset are given the option to attach a Visa contactless microtag (NFC sticker) to their mobile device, which will enable the service. The SmartPass service also includes a physical companion V PAY card which can be used to make payments in stores that do not currently have a contactless terminal.

SmartPass and the Vodafone Wallet service will launch in the UK later this year.

In December 2013, Vodafone Germany launched a mobile wallet with the integrated Vodafone SmartPass Visa payment application.