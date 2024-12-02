Vodafone Romania launches M-Pesa payments service

Romania is the first European country to experience Vodafone’s M-Pesa service. With this service, nearly six million Romanians can activate M-Pesa, which provides mobile money transfer and payment services.

The service is text-based and is operating on Vodafone’s mobile network connections, including 4G LTE.

Customers can also top up pre-pay airtime, pay utility bills, make a deposit, withdraw cash from participating agents and purchase goods.

Customers will be able to transfer as little as 1 RON (EUR 0.22) up to 30,000 RON (EUR 6,715) per day.

Around 300 Vodafone Romania stores and participating retail outlets offer the service. This will be extended to other parts of the country, comprising a total of 2,000 retail and distribution points of presence by the end of 2014.