Vodafone launches mobile wallet app for loyalty cards

The app allows a customer to load their physical plastic cards onto their smartphone by either photographing both sides of the card with their smartphone camera or manually typing in the card number. At the checkout, they are then set to be able to bring up that merchant’s card from the app and show the cashier a single view of their card that displays both the front and the barcode on the back.

The app is set to fit inside the Vodafone mobile wallet alongside Vodafone SmartPass, a Visa-based payment card that can be used to purchase goods and services at contactless point-of-sale terminals across Europe. It is set to be progressively rolled out in countries where Vodafone has already launched its mobile wallet, starting in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain with other countries expected to follow during 2014.

In recent news, Vodafone, in collaboration with financial institution ICICI Bank, has completed the pan-India rollout of M-Pesa, a mobile money transfer and payment platform, with the launch of the service in the Andhra Pradesh market.