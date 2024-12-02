Vodafone India, ICICI Bank roll out M-Pesa service

The mobile wallet platform enables to deposit and withdraw cash from designated outlets, transfer money to mobile phones or remit money to bank accounts in India, make payments to recharge mobile, clear utility bills and for DTH service subscription.

With this launch, M-Pesa is now present across 60,000 agent outlets, covering over 1.2 million customers pan-India. In Andhra Pradesh, it will be available across 23 districts through 3,826 authorised agents, including over 700 Vodafone exclusive stores.

In recent news, mobile operator Vodafone Romania has launched an M-Pesa mobile payments service.