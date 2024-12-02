Vodafone Hungary selects Ingenico`s mobile payments offer

The service proposed by Vodafone Hungary is built on the combination of Ingenico Group mPOS managed services and OTP Bank merchant acquiring services offer. The market potential for ReadyPay is several thousands in the next couple of years in the SOHO and SME segments.

With this new offer, the objective of Vodafone is to provide its SOHO and SME clients with a tailor-made all-in-one cashless payment acceptance solution which simplifies the everyday businesses of the merchants. It also aims to offer an alternative to cash payment by removing the compexity of cash handling and helping them with convenient and fast purchase experience for their client.

