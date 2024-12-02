Vodafone adds MasterCard to NFC mobile wallet

To activate the service, users need to add their MasterCard number to the Vodafone Wallet app. The service requires a Vodafone NFC SIM card and a compatible smartphone.

Payments are automatically charged to the selected card; higher-value transactions require a four-digit PIN. In addition, users can also use the app to check their balance and review recent activity.

Vodafone Wallet is currently available in Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK.

Vodafone made a similar deal with Visa in March, but despite announcing Visa-based payments would be available in Europe during the second quarter of 2015, it has yet to launch.

Currently, Vodafone Wallet users who want to make contactless payments will have to use the operators SmartPass service, a prepaid service that requires customers to add credit to their account before they can pay for goods or services.