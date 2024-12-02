Vodacom Tanzania, CBA launch mobile money banking service

Similar to Kenya’s M-Shwari, launched by CBA with Safaricom, M-Pawa combines CBA’s banking platform with M-Pesa’s distribution system, which have approximately 65,000 agents across Tanzania.

Customers can sign up for M-Pawa by accessing the M-Pesa menu on their phone, selecting M-Pawa and then choose between saving, withdrawing or taking out a loan.

For a subscriber to qualify for a loan, they need to have used M-Pesa for at least six months and have a saving history on M-Pawa.

Vodacom Tanzania has also integrated its M-Pesa service with 21 commercial banks in the country.

In recent news, Vodacom Tanzania has entered a partnership with provider of petroleum products fuels and furnace oils Total Tanzania.