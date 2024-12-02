VKontakte enters China

Via this move, the social networking platform aims at bringing Chinese advertisers to its platform instead of attracting individual users. VK, has about 250 million accounts and 4 billion daily page views. Nearly 70% of the users are in Russia, with the rest from other countries such as Ukraine where Russian is spoken.

The company has about 150 employees and outsources most of the nonessential operations.

Marx Zhang, who is in charge of VKs overseas business, has claimed that the daily net profit of the company is about USD 1.8 million.

Haier Group, Huawei Technologies and Alibaba Group have already made advertising deals with VK to reach Russian shoppers. VK was the second notable Russian company in November 2014 to announce major investment plans in China.