Vivarte partners GRI Retail to reach Asian markets

Via the agreement, Vivarte will develop its fashion brands, the Minelli, Andrew and Cosmoparis, in China, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, insideretail.asia reports.

The two companies have agreed to open 200 stores across those banners in the Asian countries, alongside ecommerce services.

The first Minelli store is scheduled to open in Shanghai’s Grand Gateway mall in January 2015, to be followed by stores in Hong Kong and Macau in H2 2015.