Visa to support Apple Pay in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong contactless payments have become a necessity for everyday life as one in ten Visa transactions in Hong Kong is a Visa payWave transaction.

Apple Pay utilizes the Visa Token Service (VTS), a security technology that replaces cardholder information, such as account numbers and expiration dates, with a unique digital identifier (a token) that can be used for payment without exposing a cardholders more sensitive account information. Tokenisation hides consumers confidential account information during digital transactions.

After Apple Pay is set up, users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit cards. In participating stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and Apple Watch.

Online shopping in apps accepting Apple Pay eliminates the need to repeatedly fill out lengthy account forms or type in shipping and billing information. When paying for goods and services within apps, Apple Pay is compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro.