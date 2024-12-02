Visa to release mobile payment service in India

The new service will be first available in this tech hub on a pilot basis through four select banks and will be extended to more cities subsequently, gadgets.ndtv.com reports. The banks are Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India.

To avail the service, Visa customers have to download the mVisa form into their smartphones and link their Visa debt, credit or prepaid account to the application. Users can also pay utility bills and transfer funds to other Visa account holders through mVisa.

The service will also be available to 20,000 merchants across Bengaluru who can be notified through SMS that payment has been made. The companys Indian subsidiary also opened its new technology centre where about 1,000 software engineers will work up to 2016 included. The present facility with 450 engineers is Visas second largest outside the US.