Visa to provide digital card management functions for FSI partners

The capabilities will correlate some existing Visa functions in order to provide consumers more visibility and control over their payments. The new offerings will build on existing capabilities of Visa Token Service (VTS) to let issuers create a customisable suite of services to offer to their Visa cardholders.

The service will simplify issuers’ access to push provisioning capabilities, by providing one integration point to interface with participating VTS token requestors. When implemented by an issuer, this will allow their Visa cardholders to easily add a digital version of their Visa card to participating VTS token requestors through the issuer’s mobile banking app or online banking channel.

The bank’s customers will not need to go through the process of individually signing-up for participating services, such as digital wallets, card-on-file merchants, ecommerce enablers and IoT providers.

In addition, an issuer may pair the Visa Network Hub Push Provisioning with Consumer Transaction Controls to create new experiences for cardholders.