Visa to allegedly invest USD 250 mln in BillDesk

Bill-Desk, which had earlier been in discussions for a sale, has decided to opt for a financing round, people familiar with the matter have declared. The fundraise would be a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

For Visa, an investment in BillDesk would help the American company cement its position in the payments ecosystem in India, which has seen disruption with the introduction of new modes like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

People familiar with the matter said the BillDesk founders are negotiating a higher value of USD 2 billion in the backdrop of a successful IPO of Dutch fintech startup Adyen.