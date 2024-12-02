Visa to acquire promotions company TrialPay

As a payments technology partner to merchants globally, Visa will integrate TrialPay into its product portfolio as a way to help merchants acquire customers by reaching Visa cardholders with targeted offers.

By integrating TrialPay’s technology with existing Visa network assets, merchants will be able to receive customer insights via Visa’s data and analytics functionalities.

TrialPay has approximately 60 employees and is headquartered in California, US. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Visas fiscal Q3 2015, pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.