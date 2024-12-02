Visa, Stripe to roll out instant payments on Stripe Connect

Visa Direct offers real-time push payment capabilities to business owners and consumers via the cards they already possess, thus funds are available within minutes. With this integration, verified sellers using Stripe’s Instant Payout feature will be able to receive payments immediately on their Visa debit cards.

Carousell was the first merchant to use this solution to enable sellers in the online marketplace to receive funds immediately. The second merchant to use Stripe’s Instant Payouts feature powered with Visa Direct is local ride-hailing app Ryde. Ryde will be using this solution to pay all drivers in its network.

Earlier in 2018, Stripe has raised USD 245 million in funds to expand its overseas operations to new markets globally, like Southeast Asia and India.