Visa sets payments sails in Brazil

Available in countries such as the US and Australia since 2014, Visa Checkout enables consumers to pay for goods online from any connected device, using debit or credit cards issued by Visa or other payment providers, zdnet.com reports.

Visa Checkout requires users to sign in with a single username and password to complete a payment process without leaving the vendors website or app. The Visa product is also geared up for smaller merchants: according to senior vice president for digital solutions at the company Christopher Boncimino, this is not the most interesting ecommerce segment.

However, when the company announced the Brazil launch, it only mentioned a single partnership with a local retailer, online merchant FutebolCard, which sells tickets to soccer events across 12 Brazilian stadia. In July, 2015, the credit card company announced it would open an innovation lab in Brazil, intended as an environment to get clients and partners to interact with Visa subject-matter experts, as well as a facility to prototype offerings in payment technology.