Visa selects Bangalore for new technology center

Teams at the Center of Excellence in India will focus on the development of application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) in order to help an expanding group of global partners access VisaNet when creating new commerce and payment experiences.

Recently, Visa opened an innovation center, One Market. One Market is specifically designed to enable Visa technologists, clients, partners and the Bay Area tech community to co-develop the next generation of commerce applications. Additionally, Visa partnered with financial institutions and Apple to begin facilitating payments through Apple Pay.

Visa is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments in more than 200 countries and territories to electronic payments.