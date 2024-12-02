Visa sees 7 percent growth in fiscal Q2 2016

The stock also has risen by 6.6% over the past three months and 10% over 2015, finance.yahoo.com reports. Visa earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be USD 2.77. For Q3 2016, Visa EPS are expected to be USD 0.67, as compared to USD 0.74 in Q3 2015. In fiscal Q2 2016, Visa’s adjusted net profits were USD 1.7 billion, a rise of 7% over 2015.

As a result, the company recorded non-recurring net unrealized gains of USD 116 million in non-operating income. Excluding this non-operating gain, adjusted net income for the quarter was USD 1.6 billion, an increase of 5% over 2015. Net operating revenue in the quarter stood at USD 3.6 billion, an increase of 6% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Q2 2016 earnings results are backed by 11% growth in US payment volumes and 14% growth in international payment volume. Cross-border volume grew by 5% as compared to the prior 2015 quarter. The strong US dollar impacted the company’s international growth.

Visa’s US credit card growth came in at 10% in fiscal Q2 2016, as compared to fiscal Q2 2015. Its US debit segment expanded at a slower pace of 4% compared to fiscal Q2 2015. In fiscal Q3 2016, Visa expects its international volume to remain stable with higher growth in nominal terms due to a stable exchange rate. Visa saw net profits of USD 6.3 billion in 2015 ended September 30, 2015.