Visa, Sabre to simplify payments for the travel industry

With the CyberSource platform, Sabre will be able to provide a full suite of payment acceptance, fraud management and authentication services to its customers.

One of the components available to the travel industry through the CyberSource platform is Decision Manager, a fraud management platform based on the World’s Largest Fraud Detection Radar. With Decision Manager, travel companies will be able to identify fraud accurately and with less manual intervention. Data insights are derived from modeling of multiple data sets, including more than 68 billion transactions that Visa processes annually worldwide.

Sabre’s customers will also be able to use the wide Payment Acceptance features of the CyberSource platform. Airlines and travel partners will have access to CyberSource payment gateway services, which connects to approximately 120 acquirers and processors in over 190 countries and territories and fund in over 50 currencies, so clients can process digital payments anytime, anywhere. They will also be able to deploy new and emerging digital payment options for their customers, including Visa Checkout and other digital and mobile payment methods.