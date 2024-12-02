Visa reports EMV rise in US

The US added more than 100.000 chip-enabled merchant locations in June 2016, bringing the total to 1.3 million, or about 28% of the total merchant population, according to Visa, nfcworld.com reports.

More than three-quarters of those chip-ready locations are small and medium-sized businesses. In June, 2016 one in four dollars spent in-store on a Visa card was spent with a chip card in a chip terminal.

The number of Visa chip payment transactions reached 483 million in June 2016.